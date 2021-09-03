Body discovered on Richmond street

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found deceased on Kenyon Avenue in Richmond.

Crime Insiders sources told Jon Burkett the victim was shot multiple times and found dead outside a car parked outside a home.

Neighbors told Burkett they heard gunshots around 4 a.m.

Richmond Police were called to the 3100 block of Kenyon Avenue, off Hopkins Road in South Richmond, at about 7:17 a.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

