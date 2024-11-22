'Beating on the walls' was the start for Virginia teen hosting Church Hill jam session

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Varina High School student is the brains behind this weekend's Keepin' It-N-Da Pocket Jam Session, an afternoon of entertainment in Church Hill to celebrate "community, music and the art of percussion."

Kenya Sarai Grooms came up with the jam session with her mom, Richmond radio icon Clovia Lawrence.

"The event is for musicians and people who just value the essence of music, even though it's teen-led," Grooms said. "It's not just for teens, it's for people from 9 to 99. If you love the essence of music, this event is for you."

Lawrence said she and her daughter worked "tirelessly" to organize the event.

"Keepin' It-N-Da Pocket basically means like staying on beat," the 17-year-old said. "It's just how James Brown’s drummer was, he always kept it in the pocket, which means he kept the same rhythm."

Grooms, who has been immersed in music since she was 3, said she was inspired by some of the greatest names in entertainment.

"I saw Sheila E. growing up, I always watched Sheila E. and so many great bands, the Gap Band," the teen said. "It was so many great bands I saw growing up."

It was not long ago that the Varina senior was crafting her skills, a passion and talent she credits to something deeper.

"It was just always in me," Grooms said. "I think it was a God-given talent because ever since I was young, I just love the art of beating and just creating rhythm, and that's just always been inside of me."

Lawrence said her daughter has always responded to music.

"You know, 'Blues Clues' and all of the other kiddie shows are really great," Lawrence said. "But when I put on a West Montgomery or Sheila E. in concert, or Mandrill in concert, or Steely Dan, she's, like, really excited, and she's paying attention, and she wants to be a part of it."

Early on, the young drummer practiced on anything she could find, including the walls at home.

"That's where it started for me, beating on the walls," Grooms said. "And then I got my plastic drum set and then each year for Christmas, it got mature and better and better."

So she had her first set of professional drums at eight and then she joined the School of Communications and Media Relations at Varina High School.

Grooms, now a high school senior, wants to major in broadcast journalism with a minor in music and to one day host a talk show that will make a difference in her community.

For this talented musician, music has been more than just a hobby. It has been a source of strength during some tough times.

"In my middle school years, I was going through a terrific kind of bad time during that school year," Grooms said. "And then when I played certain beats, certain rhythms, my mood just got lifted. And that’s what I want this event to do for people."

A portion of the proceeds will benefit a summer music leadership academy, helping to inspire the next generation of musicians.

The Keepin' It-N-Da Pocket Jam Session is next Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Robinson Theater in Church Hill. Click here for ticket info.

