Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Farmville man killed in wreck drove off road, crashed into tree, troopers say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 21, 2024
Virginia State Police Generic 2024
Posted
and last updated

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Officials have released the name of a 68-year-old man killed in a wreck Cumberland County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the fatal single-vehicle crash at 1:55 p.m. on Guinea Road, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

"A 2003 Nissan Frontier was heading eastbound on Guinea Road, six-tenths of a mile east of Holman Mill Road, when the Frontier ran off of the right side of the road and struck a tree," troopers said.

The driver, 68-year-old Kennie L. Brown, of Farmville, died at the scene, officials said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

"The crash remains under investigation," troopers said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone