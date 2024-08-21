Farmville man killed in wreck drove off road, crashed into tree, troopers say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Officials have released the name of a 68-year-old man killed in a wreck Cumberland County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the fatal single-vehicle crash at 1:55 p.m. on Guinea Road, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

"A 2003 Nissan Frontier was heading eastbound on Guinea Road, six-tenths of a mile east of Holman Mill Road, when the Frontier ran off of the right side of the road and struck a tree," troopers said.

The driver, 68-year-old Kennie L. Brown, of Farmville, died at the scene, officials said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

"The crash remains under investigation," troopers said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.