Troopers ID Chesterfield man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 288 ramp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle motorcycle wreck on a ramp to Route 288 in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash along I-95 north on the ramp for Route 288 north at 8:10 p.m.

"Kenneth Tate Jr., 36, of North Chesterfield was driving a Kawasaki Ex-500 when he ran off the road to the right at a high rate of speed," troopers said.

When the motorcycle hit a guard rail, Tate was ejected, according to troopers.

"He was pronounced deceased on the scene," troopers said. "He was wearing his helmet."

Officials with state police said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.