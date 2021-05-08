Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Troopers ID driver killed in RV fire on I-95

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Web_1200x630_BreakingNews_100220_aj.jpg
Posted at 9:20 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 09:20:57-04

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a fiery camper/RV crash Wednesday that closed Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The incident was reported at about 12:21 p.m. on I-95 North near mile marker 33 in Sussex County.

Investigations said 77-year-old Kenneth Richard Friedman of Morriston, Florida, was headed north on I-95 when his Ford F250 ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The Ford was pulling a horse trailer that had four horses inside.

Once the truck hit the tree, it struck another tree, catching the truck and trailer on fire. The vehicles were fully engulfed in flames, killing Friedman and two horses.

The two other horses survived the accident, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.