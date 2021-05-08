Troopers ID driver killed in RV fire on I-95

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a fiery camper/RV crash Wednesday that closed Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The incident was reported at about 12:21 p.m. on I-95 North near mile marker 33 in Sussex County.

Investigations said 77-year-old Kenneth Richard Friedman of Morriston, Florida, was headed north on I-95 when his Ford F250 ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The Ford was pulling a horse trailer that had four horses inside.

Once the truck hit the tree, it struck another tree, catching the truck and trailer on fire. The vehicles were fully engulfed in flames, killing Friedman and two horses.

The two other horses survived the accident, officials said.