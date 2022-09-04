1 sent to hospital after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person was injured in a house fire in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said crews were called to a home along Kennesaw Road just after 7:50 a.m.

Firefighters arrived six minutes later, according to officials. The blaze was marked under control just after 8:10 a.m.

Officials said one of the two adults who were displaced by the fire was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.