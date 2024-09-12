This Richmond father with 'a big heart' was murdered. Now his family wants to know why.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mother and daughter say their loved one Kennard Hall is not just a homicide statistic.

They say he was a father and grandfather taken far too early in life and for no reason.

"I believe everybody was asleep. It was a surprise phone call. He wasn't into the violence," Hall's sister Destiny Davis said, recalling the night of her brother's murder.

WTVR Hall's mother and sister, Diane Hall and Destiny Davis

42-year-old Kennard Hall was visiting a friend in Fairfield Court on the night of August 31.

"He was dating someone over there and I believe that night he was just visiting her and he didn't make it inside," Davis said.

Richmond police who were responding to a shots fired call on the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue found Hall on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"Kennard was a great person. He had a big heart. He loved his children, grandchildren, and mother. He was big on family, a very family-oriented person," Davis said.

WTVR Kennard Hall

Now his family is left to grieve with a lot of questions, as they are pleading for Hall’s killer to be captured and held accountable.

"Turn yourself in. I just ask why. Why? He didn't believe in gun violence so his death being by gun violence is the last thing we expected," Hall's mother Diane said.

Sources tell Jon Burkett that detectives believe they have a motive but need a little more information to help with the case.

If you have that information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip using the P3 App.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.