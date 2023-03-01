Woman hospitalized after townhouse fire in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was transported to a local hospital after an early morning fire at a townhouse complex off of Horsepen Road Wednesday.

Henrico fire officials said the initial emergency call about the fire came in around 1 a.m. after someone smelled smoke.

The first unit of firefighters arrived to the scene in the 1200 block of Kenley Square and found fire on the second floor of a home. They rescued the resident and her dog.

The woman was taken to VCU Medical Center and was in stable condition. Her dog was taken to an emergency vet to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

WTVR, Enza Marcy Henrico County firefighters respond to a house fire on Kenley Square. March 1, 2023.