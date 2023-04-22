State police issue endangered alert for 2 missing Virginia children

BRISTOL, Va. -- Virginia State Police have issued a missing/endangered alert for an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy missing last seen in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday.

Troopers said Kendall Donelle Smith and Kayden David Smith were last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Willow Circle in Bristol with Barbara Louise Smith and Charles William Lewis.

"Custody of the children has been removed from their mother and given to the Washington County Virginia Department of Social Services," Bristol Police said. "The children are believed to be with their mother, Barbara Smith, and her boyfriend Charles Lewis."

The couple may be driving a white 2005 Ford Focus with Virginia plates: TUG-5104.

Both children have brown hair and green eyes. Kendall is 4 feet tall and weighs 60lbs while Kayden is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weights 70 pounds.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," troopers said.

If you have seen them or have any information about their whereabouts, call Bristol Police at 276-645-7400.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

