Chesterfield County police asking for help in locating missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

54-year-old Kelvin V. Goodson was reported missing by his roommate on July 24, after he did not return to his residence at 3200 Main Street after several weeks.

An investigation into Goodson's whereabouts has indicated that he is not possession of his vehicle or identification.

Goodson is a Black male, is 5-foot-10-inches tall, and weighs around 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Goodson also has several medical conditions and may be in need of medication.

If you have any information on Goodson's location you are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

