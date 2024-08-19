Richmond entrepreneur Kelli Lemon does it all. But how? She shared her story with Eat It, Virginia!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Restaurant owner, entrepreneur, media personality, and community cheerleader Kelli Lemon wears many hats in Richmond, Virginia.

On this episode of "Eat It, Virginia," Kelli shared why she decided to open Urban Hang Suite in downtown Richmond and what that experience taught her about life, business, and the city she calls home.

"Kendra [Feather] is the reason Hang Suite is open," Lemon said. "Creative Mornings, I think it was January 2017. My topic was a question mark, it was like a mystery. I was like, I'm looking for this thing, that's kind of a hangout, where people could talk to each other, but it's not a restaurant, it could be a cafe. And I think it was Anne Marie that yelled out, "Do it!" It was either Kendra or Anne Marie. And then the next day, Kendra called me. It was like, I want to show you this space."

In addition to Urban Hang Suite, Kelli talked about her roles at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Virginia Black Restaurant Experience,the Art of Noise, and the birth of her podcast Coffee with Strangers.

