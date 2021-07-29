Officers found man killed in Hopewell next to road, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a Brunswick County man found shot to death in Hopewell Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Berry Street at 7:40 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man lying next to the road, Lt. Cheyenne Casale with Hopewell Police said.

When police arrived, they found 58-year-old Keith Roberts, of Warfield, Virginia, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Casale.

"There is no other information available at this time and the investigation is underway," Casale saod.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting to call Detective Polumbo at 804-541-2222. Persons who wish to remain anonymous may call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.