Chesterfield man arrested for string of Goochland break-ins

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man has been arrested for six home break-ins last week in Goochland County, according to investigators.

Deputies were called out to reports of thefts at homes in the central and eastern portions of Goochland on Wednesday, March 5, and Thursday, March 6, officials with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Saturday that 52-year-old Keith Douglas Groff, of North Chesterfield, was charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count of grand larceny. He was also charged with petit larceny.

However, deputies said that additional charges are pending.

Deputies said Groff, who is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail, is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

"The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Goochland citizens who provided tips in this investigation," officials said.

Anyone with additional information that could help investigators is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 804-556-5349.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

