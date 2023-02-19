Missing Virginia college student found safe in Texas, mother says

NORFOLK, Va. — The missing teenager who was last seen when he was dropped off at Norfolk State University last month has been found safe, according to his mother.

Mesha Anderson told WTKR that her son, Keith Anderson, was found safe in Houston, Texas.

Anderson was originally reported missing by his mother on Sunday, Jan. 29 as she was dropping him off for class at Norfolk State University.

“I dropped him off at the school. He said, ‘Bye,’ and ‘I love you.’ I said, ‘Bye, I love you too,’” Mesha Anderson previously said. “That was the last time that I saw him.”

Virginia State Police issued a missing/endangered person alert for the teen after someone reported seeing him at the 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk on Saturday, Feb. 4.

His mother said his disappearance was totally out of character.

“Keith has never. Ever,” she said. “He’s never even got in trouble as a child.”

The Norfolk mother said her son is outgoing, always smiling, and is majoring in sports medicine.

NSU officials told her Keith dropped out of his classes and handed in his dorm key on Jan. 27, two days before he disappeared.

“His room and his belongings are all packed up and gone,” Mesha Anderson said.

Mesha Anderson said Sunday that she was on the way to pick up her son.

