14-year-old last seen last seen wearing black top hat found safe, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police said a missing runaway teen last seen Saturday evening at a sporting event in Chesterfield County is safe.

Chesterfield Police said 14-year-old Keilani M. Murray, who lives in the 20 block of Ardennes Road in Prince George, "walked away from the event voluntarily and never returned."

Police said in an email just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday that the girl had been located and is safe.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, pink converse sneakers without laces, a black top hat and black eyeglasses, police said.

