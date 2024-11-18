Watch Now
This Varina teen is hosting a jam session in Church Hill for 'people from 9 to 99'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Varina High School student is the brains behind next weekend's Keepin' It-N-Da Pocket Jam Session, an afternoon of entertainment in Church Hill to celebrate "community, music and the art of percussion."

Seventeen-year-old Percussionist Kenya Sarai said she created the event to unify the community.

The session will feature performers, Benzel B-more, the drummer for George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic and Sarai on drums.

"The event is for musicians and people who just value the essence of music, even though it's teen-led. It's not just for teens, it's for people from 9 to 99. If you love the essence of music, this event is for you."

In addition to performers, musicians will be invited for a jam session, there will be free food, a DJ — and a new drum kit will be given away.

The Keepin' It-N-Da Pocket Jam Session is next Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Robinson Theater in Church Hill. Click here for ticket info.

