Keep Virginia Cozy is about to pick up 1 million pounds of trash in Richmond: 'It's harder to find the trash'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond nonprofit Keep Virginia Cozy is just weeks away from completing a major milestone.

Since 2017, Keep Virginia Cozy has cleaned up Richmond’s neighborhoods and parks with help from volunteers and businesses.

It will soon celebrate 1,000,000 pounds of trash picked up across Richmond.

Keep Virginia Cozy's founder Brian Bell said that’s the equivalent of the weight of three pregnant whales.

CBS 6 caught up with Bell at Ancarrows Landing near the James River. Bell and his volunteers often clean up litter and trash left behind by park visitors.

“Some of the places we've cleaned up in the past, we go back to do kind of like a general maintenance cleanup and it's harder to find the trash,” Bell explained.

He highlighted his volunteers, corporate cleanups, and partnerships that have helped them reach this heavy milestone.

“The ultimate goal is to be community first, litter second, and get people outside in a fun way,” Bell stated.

You can join Bell and his volunteers at their next cleanup on November 24 at 11 a.m. They’re meeting near Canoe Run Park at Riverside Drive and North 22nd Street.

They urge you to follow Keep Virginia Cozy on Instagram and Facebook for updates about future opportunities.

