Missing Virginia man Keelan Kobler could be in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A missing Augusta County man could be in the Richmond area, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Keelan Thomas Kobler, 34, was last seen by family on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at about 6 p.m.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Keelan Thomas Kobler

He was last seen driving a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with Virginia tag UAW-5202, according to investigators.

Kobler was described as 5’7” and 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.