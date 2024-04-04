Missing Virginia woman found dead; search underway for suspect

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond County Sheriff announced Thursday that the body of a missing woman has been found.

The sheriff's office says that Wednesday April 3 at around 11:15 p.m. deputies with Richmond County and Westmoreland County discovered a body in the 300 block of Wellfords Wharf Road.

That body matched the description of Kearrah Tanaja Chappel a woman from Westmoreland County that was last seen alive on April 1.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Richmond for a positive identification.

Now the Sheriff's office says they are actively searching for 20-year-old Kaleb Xavier Robinson of Tappahannock, Virginia. He faces first degree murder charges for the death of Kearrah Chappel.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 804-333-3611.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

