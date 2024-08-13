Police ID 21-year-old mother killed sitting in Chesterfield car. Two other women charged in connection.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were arrested after a woman was killed in Chesterfield County.

Kayla M. Healey, 21, of Aylett, Virginia, was shot while sitting in a car along 1200 block of Battery Brooke Parkway on Wednesday, August 7, at about 11:39 p.m., according to police. The mother of two later died at the hospital.

While Chesterfield Police did not specify why Healey was in the area, that part of Battery Brooke Parkway is known for car meet ups and street racing, according to Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Two women have since been charged in connection to events from that evening.

Nibreya A. Kee, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rose M. Nadey, 39, was arrested and charged with principle in the second degree to aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, and misdemeanor assault.

The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested both Kee and Nadey on Monday, August 12, in Fairfax, Virginia, according to police.

"At this point, the investigation indicates Healey, Kee, Nadey and others were involved in an altercation at an event on Battery Brooke Parkway last week," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "During that altercation, Kee shot Healey, who was sitting in a vehicle at the time. Police continue their investigation into this incident, and additional charges are pending for the suspects."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. If you knew the victim and would like to share memories or consolences, please email the CBS 6 Newsroom.