Mother and daughter killed when SUV overturned in Virginia pond were inseparable, family shares

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Kayeley Williams and her daughter Maddie were each other's world.

That's how Leah Williams described her sister-in-law Kayeley and niece Maddie.

"You could not separate them," Leah Williams said.

Kayeley Williams, 33, of Mechanicsville, and her four-year-old daughter were killed together on Monday, Jan. 6, when their Chevy Tahoe ran off Etna Mills Road in King William County and overturned into a pond.

The crash, which is believed to have occurred at about 1:20 p.m., happened as a winter storm impacted many roads around Central Virginia.

Both were wearing seatbelts, and the child was properly restrained, according to Virginia State Police, who are investigating the crash.

Family photos provided to WTVR Brandon Curlis, his son Bradlee, Kayeley Williams, and their daughter Maddie

"Maddie was always a happy child, and her smile would light up the room," her father, Brandon Curlis, told CBS 6.

He called his daughter heaven's little angel.

"She loved her brother, Bradlee. She also loved playing with her dolls and loved her chickens," he said. "She was just a beautiful girl, always full of joy, loved her family, and was caring."

Family photos provided to WTVR

Aunt Leah Williams agreed.

"Maddie was so free-spirited, wide open, and wanted everyone to know she was there," she said when asked to share her memories of Maddie and Kayeley. "Truly one of a kind, sent to us from heaven."

"Losing her feels like we’ve lost our own two feet," Leah Williams said of Kayeley. "Whenever something crazy happened, she was the kind of person that would be your first phone call."

Family photos provided to WTVR Kayeley Williams and her daughter Maddie

Kayeley, an Atlee High School graduate who worked for Estes Express Lines at the time of her death, had a contagious laugh, Leah said.

Funeral arrangements for the mother and child have not yet been made public.

