Richmond Police identify victim found dead in crashed car after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in a homicide that happened on Jahnke Road last week.

The victim has been identified as Kavon Gallishaw, 21, of Richmond. Detectives have determined that the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road.

Just before 1 p.m. on January 18, officers were called to Glenway Drive/German School Road for the report of a crash with injury.

Richmond officers located a man, now identified as Gallishaw, inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Gallishaw succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are looking for an older model, tan or gold, four-door sedan with plastic covering the back window and the back passenger side window. The car was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed southbound on Jahnke Road during this incident.

Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information about this Homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

