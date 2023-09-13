Watch Now
Why KavaClub still can't open in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
DJ Lee and Dale Barta outside KavaClub in the Fan.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 07:52:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- KavaClub, a fledgling Fan bar that wants to serve the trendy Polynesian drink kava, has hit yet another legal roadblock.

The business on Tuesday was denied in its request for a temporary injunction that would have allowed it to open for business at 1529 W. Main St. while its legal battle with the Virginia Department of Health plays out.  The ruling by Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant leaves KavaClub and founder Fred Bryant in continued regulatory limbo, which began shortly after it announced its plans to open at the beginning of the year.

