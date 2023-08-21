Still unable to open, upstart Fan bar KavaClub heads to court in fight with VDH

RICHMOND, Va. -- Still stuck in regulatory limbo and unable to open, an upstart Fan bar is looking to the court system for help in its battle with the state health department. Earlier this week KavaClub, which will produce and serve kava, a nonalcoholic and psychoactive drink, filed a motion in Richmond Circuit Court seeking a temporary injunction that would allow it to open for business at 1529 W. Main St.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.