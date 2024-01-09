Watch Now
Katt Williams extends his stay in Richmond after 'setting the record straight' in viral interview

Posted at 10:23 AM, Jan 09, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fresh off his now-viral Club Shay Shay interview, comedian and actor Katt Williams has extended his upcoming stay in Richmond, Virginia.

"Due to popular demand, a second show has been added! Comedy legend and Emmy® Award-winning actor Katt Williams’ highly anticipated THE DARK MATTER TOUR will be stopping at Altria Theater on February 18 and February 22, promising two nights of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo," an email from show promoters read.

Tickets, which range from $59 to $250, are on sale now.

Williams' recent Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe has amassed millions of views.

In the interview, Williams called out fellow comedians and Hollywood in general.

