Louisa teacher's Lion Pride Run raises money for student scholarships: 'That inspires me'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Kate Fletcher, an English teacher at Louisa County High School, continued her nine-year tradition of the Lion Pride Run to raise money for student scholarships.

Fletcher began the run on Thursday morning, with plans to run from the high school to Zion Crossroads and back.

"This run gives a lot of scholarship funds to kids who really need it every year. So that is what inspires me even when I'm definitely hurting," Fletcher said as she reached the midpoint of her run at a Dunkin' Donuts.

This year's run is a tribute to the school's theme of "Be the Coffee Bean," which is about transforming the environment around you for the better.

Since Fletcher's first run in 2016, she has raised over $100,000 to help more than 60 students. A pep rally will welcome Fletcher back to Louisa County High School around 2:15 p.m.

