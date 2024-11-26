Virginia restaurant owner Kat McCay Stanley chooses to follow the crazy and it's working!

PETERSBURG, Va. — Few people in our community exemplify the spirit of "chasing the crazy" as much as Kat McCay Stanley. The owner of several restaurants and businesses in and around Petersburg, McCay Stanley is known for her energy, resilience, and focus on community.

Her journey from gun store snack bar to restaurant owner is one of passion, hard work, and a bit of adventurous spirit.

She first ventured into the world of restaurants four years ago when she bought Old Towne's Alibi, a local dive bar, in the heart of Old Towne Petersburg. At the time, she had little money to rebrand the business, so she kept its original name and focused on fostering a sense of community.

"I purchased it when it was in its seventh year of business, and now it's in its 11th year. We've become a hub for the community," she said. "My business just grew and grew and grew."

The success of Old Towne's Alibi led to new opportunities. She opened Loco Kitty, a Mexican street food-inspired restaurant, next door two years ago, before ultimately selling it. But she didn't stop there. She also opened Old Towne Mingle, a micro venue that hosts events for up to 55 people.

Her biggest leap came when she took on the challenge of opening a waterfront restaurant, The Salty Siren, in the old Holy Mackerel building overlooking the James River in Prince George County.

"It was crazy," she admits. "An 185-seat riverfront restaurant? But I knew if I was willing to chase that craziness, I had the right person to do it with — Jessica Pilout, my business partner in The Salty Siren."

Her philosophy of "chasing the crazy" is about taking risks, pushing boundaries, and embracing the unexpected.

But it’s also about ensuring that growth doesn’t come at the cost of community or compassion.

"Everything that we bring in, we try our hardest to give back to the community every single moment we can," she said, noting that in the four years since purchasing Old Towne's Alibi, the business has donated nearly $50,000 to local causes. "Our staff is all about it too. We’ve had zero turnover in the last three years."

Virginia restaurant owner Kat McCay Stanley has zero turnover

That focus on giving back was put into action during Hurricane Helene, when Kat led a massive relief effort that mobilized local businesses and volunteers.

"We worked around the clock to collect supplies, and in three days, we sent 17 trailers, 21 trucks, and 32 people to North Carolina," she said. "We didn’t have resources, but we made it happen. And the people in those areas were so grateful. They even had lunch waiting for us when we arrived."

The effort was so successful that Kat and company organized a second round of aid, this time delivering supplies to Damascus, Virginia.

"Our community showed up. It was incredible," she said.

Kat's approach to business is deeply influenced by her own life experiences. She spent nearly a decade working at Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights, where she ran the snack bar. It was there that she learned the importance of treating employees well and fostering loyalty.

"Everything I learned about how to treat employees, I learned from how I was treated at Dance’s," she said. "That’s why I have zero turnover. We have a team of the happiest people you will ever meet."

Kat's journey to entrepreneurship was a leap of faith.

After a difficult divorce and a challenging period in her personal life, she took the plunge into business ownership with only $700 in the bank.

"I didn't know what I was doing, but I threw caution to the wind and said, 'We’re going to make it work,'" she said.

Today, Old Towne's Alibi, Old Towne Mingle, and The Salty Siren — are symbols of not just success but of a community coming together to support one another.

"Chasing the crazy" may sound unconventional, but for Kat McCay Stanley, it's the key to building not just a successful business, but a legacy of kindness, hard work, and community spirit.

During her Eat It, Virginia interview, Kat emphasized the ongoing need for support in hurricane affected areas and suggested donating to Covenant Fellowship in Bristol.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

