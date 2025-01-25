Praying Virginia boy's viral video leads to Philadelphia Eagles experience: 'I got to be on the field'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A viral video of a 6-year-old Colonial Heights boy pausing to pray during the national anthem before a Philadelphia Eagles game led to a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the City of Brotherly Love.

Karson Baytops' game-day tradition and his love for the NFL franchise caught the attention of the team.

WTVR

"That’s definitely his regular Sunday anthem; that's something he always takes very seriously," said Kristel Baytops, Karson's mom.

She recorded the touching moment that has been viewed by over one million people on social media.

“I posted it on Sunday during game time when we played against the Packers,” she recalled.

WTVR Kristel and Karson Baytops

Shortly after, she said her husband told her that the team had contacted them.

“Oh my goodness, we got game tickets; Philadelphia Eagles is going to bring us out,” Kristel Baytops said.

Karson remembered how excited he was when he learned about the trip.

“I was really, really really, really happy,” the 6-year-old said. “I was thinking I was famous.”

Provided to WTVR Karson Baytops

On game day, Karson and his family traveled to Philadelphia.

“Karson woke up that morning; he was jumping, he was so excited,” Kristel Baytops said.

Once at the game, Karson had the chance to jump, be on the field, and stand in the tunnel.

Provided to WTVR Saquon Barkley and Karson Baytops

“On TV, they look short; in real life, they look tall,” he noted.

As a special surprise, the Eagles team gifted Karson a signed jersey from his favorite player, Saquon Barkley.

WTVR

“You have a Saquon Barkley signed jersey!” Kristel Baytops told Karson, who grinned holding up the treasure.

No matter how far the Eagles go this season, one thing is certain: Karson will be watching and cheering them on.

“E.A.G.L.E.S EAGLES!” he exclaimed.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.