Police ID man killed in South Richmond double shooting

Police ID man killed in South Richmond shooting
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 22, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a double shooting on Richmond's Southside last Friday.

Richmond Police responded to the 3300 block of Chapel Drive for a report of a shooting around 5:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One victim, 20-year-old Karl McBride of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The other man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, officers said.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

