Police find missing Henrico teen in Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A missing Henrico County teen was found safe by Richmond officers along on Arthur Ash Boulevard Sunday morning, according to officials.

Henrcio Polioce said 15-year-old Kareem Wilkins "has been returned home," in an 8:20 a.m. update.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Wilmer Avenue, which is a neighborhood not far from Henrico High School, just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a report about the missing teen.

Henrico Police 15-year-old Kareem Wilkins

"Police are working into the early morning hours, searching the area, and seeking any information from the public," officers wrote.

If you have seen Kareem or have information about his whereabouts, call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.

