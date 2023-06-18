Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police find missing Henrico teen in Richmond

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, June 17
15-year-old Kareem Wilkins
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 08:48:22-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A missing Henrico County teen was found safe by Richmond officers along on Arthur Ash Boulevard Sunday morning, according to officials.

Henrcio Polioce said 15-year-old Kareem Wilkins "has been returned home," in an 8:20 a.m. update.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Wilmer Avenue, which is a neighborhood not far from Henrico High School, just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a report about the missing teen.

15-year-old Kareem Wilkins
15-year-old Kareem Wilkins

"Police are working into the early morning hours, searching the area, and seeking any information from the public," officers wrote.

If you have seen Kareem or have information about his whereabouts, call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone