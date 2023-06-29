Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Kapeller Violins closing its doors after 45 years

IMG_5114-700x525.jpg
(BizSense file photos)
Kapeller is working to unload its remaining inventory of dozens of instruments ahead of the closure next month. <br/>
IMG_5114-700x525.jpg
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:11:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. — After 45 years serving Richmond’s classical musicians, Kapeller Violins will soon take its final bow. The family-run business at 5035 Forest Hill Ave., which sells and rents violins, cellos, violas and other string instruments and has provided a repair and maintenance service for thousands of customers, will be closing its doors at the end of July. Owner and manager Jane Kapeller said the closure is prompted by a combination of factors, including her husband’s declining health. She’s already had to decrease the shop’s hours so she can care for her husband.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone