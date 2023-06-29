Kapeller Violins closing its doors after 45 years

RICHMOND, Va. — After 45 years serving Richmond’s classical musicians, Kapeller Violins will soon take its final bow. The family-run business at 5035 Forest Hill Ave., which sells and rents violins, cellos, violas and other string instruments and has provided a repair and maintenance service for thousands of customers, will be closing its doors at the end of July. Owner and manager Jane Kapeller said the closure is prompted by a combination of factors, including her husband’s declining health. She’s already had to decrease the shop’s hours so she can care for her husband.
Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews