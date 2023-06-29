Kapeller Violins closing its doors after 45 years

RICHMOND, Va. — After 45 years serving Richmond’s classical musicians, Kapeller Violins will soon take its final bow. The family-run business at 5035 Forest Hill Ave., which sells and rents violins, cellos, violas and other string instruments and has provided a repair and maintenance service for thousands of customers, will be closing its doors at the end of July. Owner and manager Jane Kapeller said the closure is prompted by a combination of factors, including her husband’s declining health. She’s already had to decrease the shop’s hours so she can care for her husband.

