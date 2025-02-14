Man arrested for opening fire in Chesterfield pub

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Shamrock Pub on Robious Road that hurt five people.

Chesterfield Police went to 10016 Robious Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, after getting reports of a shooting.

When they got there, they found five people who had been shot.

One person was badly hurt, while the other four had less serious injuries.

All the victims were taken to local hospitals and have already been released.

After investigating, detectives charged Kalvon H. Turner, 35, with several crimes including five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony, wearing a mask in public, owning a gun despite being a convicted felon, and carrying a hidden weapon without a permit.

Turner, who lives in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, was arrested on Thursday, February 13.

Police think that Turner and the person with life-threatening injuries had a fight before the shooting.

During the fight, Turner allegedly took out a gun and started shooting. The other four victims do not know Turner or the person who was severely injured.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

