CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Thousands of children went back to school this month in Central Virginia.

And while no child has had it easy over the last year or so, few have had it harder than five-year-old Kaleb Graves.

Born 16 weeks early in October 2015, Kaleb struggled to survive and spent his first 356 days on Earth in the hospital.

Fast forward five years and Kaleb is off to Kindergarten.

Kaleb's mother, who chronicles his health updates and milestones on Facebook, shared the good news on their family's Facebook page.

Dana Griffin-Graves Kaleb “Baby Buns” Graves goes to kindergarten.

"It's his first day of Kindergarten! Can you believe it? He was born at 13 oz and now we get to share his next 13 years of education!" Dana Griffin-Graves posted on Facebook.

Griffin-Graves admitted she was very anxious and nervous saying goodbye to Kaleb but was looking forward to seeing what he is capable of doing at school.

"It's all about the 13oz of faith," she said. "I cannot believe we have come this far. I never would have thought that I was on a journey to send my baby to Kindergarten. The doctors who see him and see what he's capable of doing, they are amazed."

Baby Buns is Born

Dana and her husband made international headlines in October 2015 when they posted their emotional pregnancy video online.

Dana said she and her husband started trying to have kids after they got married, but gave up after delivering a stillborn baby at six months and four miscarriages.

The couple was able to adopt a son but believed they would never have a biological child of their own. Years later, in 2015, Dana wondered why she wasn't losing weight like the friends with whom she walked. So she went to the doctor and found out she was five months pregnant.

“I was ecstatic,” she said. “We hadn’t planned anything, we weren’t trying.”

So she started thinking of a way to surprise her husband with the news. The mommy-to-be put literal buns in the oven, and next to the buns, she placed a sonogram picture. When her husband realized he’s going to be a dad again, his reaction was perfect.

Five years later, Griffin-Graves remains grateful to those following her family's journey.

"We are thankful for the prayers. We will need more. He is a miracle. I am so thankful to be his mom," she said.