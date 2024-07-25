Virginia senators Warner, Kaine share thoughts on Biden's departure and Netanyahu's arrival

WASHINGTON -- Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, spoke on separate Zoom calls Thursday with Virginia reporters about President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address during which he talked about dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

With regards to Biden’s decision to step down and Harris’ decision to embark on her own campaign, Sen. Kaine called the “abbreviated time” in which Harris has to got a lot done unique.

“[Picking a running mate] has to be done in two weeks, not two months,” Kaine said.

Ultimately, Kaine believes Biden made the right decision.

“He needed to pass the torch for the next term,” he said.

Warner emphasized this point on Thursday.

“It’s sinking in what the choice in front of America is,” Warner said. “I do think there's enormous new energy coming from Kamala Harris’ candidacy.”

When asked if he had concerns about Biden’s ability to lead until the end of his term, Kaine said he had no such worries.

“I have no concerns about Joe Biden’s leadership between now and January,” he said.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, urged voters to reject whichever Democratic candidate sought the presidency.

“Make no mistake, whether it’s border czar Kamala Harris or someone else, it’s the Biden/Harris Administration's weak leadership and resulting chaos around the world and here at home that is on the ballot this November," Youngkin posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the Biden announcement to end his campaign. "It’s time for our nation to now come together with resolve to secure our borders, structure safe communities, grow an economy that lifts up all Americans and restores peace through strength.”

Netanyahu Addresses Congress

Kaine said he did not attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress on Wednesday due to an event “previously scheduled months ago.”

“We’ve got to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire," he said about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. “That’s the best thing for Israel and for suffering Palestinians.”

When asked about the protests that took place outside of the Capitol while Netanyahu spoke, Kaine condemned the burning of the U.S flag, although he mentioned he has seen Pro-Palestinian protests in Virginia be “robust but peaceful."

Sen. Warner also affirmed the right to peacefully protest.

“The Israeli Prime Minister said yesterday ‘Anyone who protests and calls out the number of deaths and destruction is somehow controlled by a foreign government like Iran,’ and that’s just not the case," Warner said.

In fiery speech to Congress, Netanyahu defends war in Gaza and denounces protesters

Hung Cao, the Republican challenger for Kaine’s Senate seat, posted the following on X after Netanyahu’s address.

“Of course Kamala Harris hasn't said anything about the pro-Hamas destruction in our nation's capital. Her supporters were responsible for it."

Harris has since come out with a statement condemning such protests:

“Yesterday, at Union Station in Washington D.C., we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric," her statement began. "I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.”

Much like his counterpart, Warner condemned protests that turned violent.

“I fully reject those protestors who advocate for Hamas, or who tore down a flag at Union station yesterday,” Warner said.

Kaine reiterated the need for an agreement between the two states due to the climbing death toll in Gaza.

"We’ve got to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire," he said. "That’s what the prime minister’s focus should be… the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been heartbreaking.”

Warner echoed that just a few hours later.

“Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorists,” Warner said “But we’ve got to get to a ceasefire.”

Netanyahu met with Biden in Washington on Thursday.



