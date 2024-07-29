He wanted to earn money for LEGOs, now business is poppin' for this 9-year-old CEO

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Kai Walker is a kid on a mission. What started as an idea to earn money to buy LEGOs has turned into a poppin' business. The nine-year-old fifth grader from Henrico County is also CEO of Kai Bear's Popcorn.

"The name was from something my grandma used to call me as a nickname," Kai told CBS 6.

He started the gourmet popcorn business, with the help of his parents, in 2023.

"Definitely feeling proud of him," father Art Walker said. "It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come."

In just one year, Kai Bear's Popcorn and its unique flavors like pizza, cinnamon bun, and birthday cake, ship to states around the country.

Here at home, you can find it at University of Richmond sporting events.

Kai wants to share his pop secrets with other children interested in starting their own venture.

"My plans were to show other children how to earn money," he said.

"The hope and dream is just to get him to a place where he’s able to help more children," his dad said.

