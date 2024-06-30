Watch Now
Mother of slain Petersburg boy works to create safe space for kids to 'vibe and chill'

Mother of slain Petersburg boy works to create safe space for kids
K'Von Morgan
Posted at 10:54 PM, Jun 29, 2024

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg mother is working to create a safe space for young people after her son was killed by a stray bullet.

Ten-year-old K'Von Morgan was shot inside his Pecan Acres apartment last summer.

Carrie Friar held a Stop the Violence block party in her son’s honor on Saturday.

K'Von Morgan

She said she hopes to open K'Von's Clubhouse, a space for kids to have fun, in the coming months.

“I would love to bring K'Von's clubhouse to Petersburg to provide a safe place that will provide art, music, stage presence for upcoming artists, video games,” Friar said. “A place for kids to come and vibe and chill and be safe, they don't have to worry about anything.”

June marked one year since K'Von was killed. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

WATCH: Mother still wants justice after murder of only son: 'I'm going to keep fighting'

Petersburg mother still wants justice one year after murder of only son: 'I'm going to keep fighting'

