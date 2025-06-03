Richmond man killed in East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the man fatally shot in the East End over the weekend as 31-year-old K-Ron Washington.

According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Coalter Street in the Mosby Court area around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 31. Officers found Washington on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Did you know K-Ron Washington? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube