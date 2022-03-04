An argument over gaming machines sparked shooting at Richmond store, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- An argument between two men over gaming machines sparked a shooting inside K Food Store, according to Crime Insider sources.

A teenage girl caught in the crossfire was listed in stable condition on Friday. Two men were also injured in the shooting, one man was considered to have life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Swansboro Elementary School, at about 4:58 p.m. on Thursday to investigate the violence.

WTVR Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond

"I stepped outside and saw the police car flying down the street right away, so I knew it was something close by and I knew it wasn't good," neighbor Tasha Coleman said. "I looked down the street and I can see the store from where I live."

The K Food Store is a corner store that serves the South Richmond community where it is located.

Coleman called the owner to make sure he was OK.

"He told me he and the clerk were OK," she said. "Then my concern was people in the back because you know they have the machines there."

WTVR Security video shows gaming machines inside the K Food Store in Richmond, Virginia.

While Crime Insider sources indicated those gaming machines triggered the violence, it was not yet clear what about the machines prompted the argument prior to the shooting.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.