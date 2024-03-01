Masked assailants target iconic Virginia restaurant; some K & L BBQ employees locked in freezer during robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Four masked assailants robbed K&L BBQ in Hopewell on Friday morning, injuring some employees and locking them in the freezer, according to police and CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

"Four armed masked individuals entered the business, assaulted several employees, resulting in injuries, and held them at gunpoint as they retrieved an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency from the business," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crime. "All four individuals fled the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel. The investigation into this incident is ongoing."

The crime was first reported at about 7:32 a.m.

"If you have been in the Tri-Cities for more than a minute you are aware of K&L BBQ and its owners and its long-standing history in the community. It is absolutely an iconic restaurant in the Tri-Cities but specifically for Hopewell and they get people from all over who travel to eat here," Covil reported from the crime scene. "Everyone knows the owners. Everyone that has been in the area for a while is familiar, either they know about it, or they've eaten here."

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police Lead Detective Colton Chadek at 804-541-2284.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.