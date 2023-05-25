Virginia man arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man is facing charges after police said he stole a vehicle that a child inside.

A man called Suffolk police, saying his green Chevrolet Malibu had been stolen from a convenience store in the 800 block of W. Washington Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. That man said his 6-year-old daughter was inside the car.

Suffolk officers canvassed the area, searching video footage and checking License Plate Recognition Cameras.

Just before 6:45 a.m., someone called 911, saying they found a girl in the 2000 block of Smalley Dam Circle, saying she was lost. Officers confirmed she was the child in the stolen vehicle. She was not hurt and eventually returned to her father.

About 10 minutes later, Suffolk police determined the stolen vehicle was on Pretlow Street in Franklin. At 7:25 a.m., police found the vehicle in the 300 block of Edwards Street in Franklin.

Around 9:05 a.m., officers said they found the suspect, Juwan O’Shae Allen, 27, at a home in the 600 block of Hayden Drive.

Police said Allen was taken into custody without incident and was charged with grand larceny (motor vehicle theft), abduction, child endangerment, and petit larceny among other charges.

Allen was taken to Western Tidewater Regional where he was being held without bond.

Police said their investigation remains underway, and anyone with information about what happened should call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.