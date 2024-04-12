Man arrested for murder after former football player killed in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police arrested a 28-year-old man for the murder of a former Hermitage High School and Virginia Union student Kyron Hoskey.

Juwan Lewis, 28, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with murder, use of a firearm in a murder, and discharging a firearm in an occupied building in connection to the April 6 death of the 28-year-old Hoskey.

"At approximately 3:19 a.m., on Saturday, April 6, officers were called to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Hoskey, inside a residence down on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Police have not yet said what evidence led to Lewis's arrest nor a motive in the shooting.

Hoskey played high school football at Hermitage High School in Henrico County. He signed a 2014 letter of intent to play football for Virginia Union University in Richmond. It was not immediately clear whether he suited up for the Panthers.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Russell at 804-646-7715 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

