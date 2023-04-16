Watch Now
Juvenile seriously injured in Chesterfield shooting

Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 16, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting in Chesterfield County Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard just before 10:40 p.m., according to Lt. Nate Ballentine with Chesterfield Police.

"Officers located evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim on scene," Ballentine wrote.

However, police later learned a juvenile victim was at an area hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information nor details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," Ballentine said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

