Job fair held in Chesterfield aims to fill juvenile justice roles

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday, Chesterfield County's Parks and Recreation Department was temporarily transformed into to a one-stop shop for careers in juvenile justice.

"We service our community and we service our youth so that that they can be productive citizens," Linda Davis, who works with the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, said.

Davis said while there are multiple part-time and full-time opportunities with the DJJ, her hope is they'll have a pool of applicants to fill a specific position.

"Right now we're looking to fill the juvenile correctional specialist, that's why we're here today," Davis said.

The entry-level position would be needed at the Bon Air facility in Chesterfield County.

"We do send our candidates out to Hanover County for a three-week basic skills training that prepares them to go inside the facility to work with our youth," Davis said.

The DJJ said they had around 40 people attend the job fair, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Applicants listened in on a presentation about the position and completed interviews. Applicants who showed promise also underwent FBI background checks, including fingerprint scanning, to help the DJJ find the best candidate for the job.

"We actually have procurement, we have a fully accredited school, we have investigations," Davis said.

Davis told CBS 6 that in order for youth who are detained at the Bon Air facility to receive the best support, it's essential that the facility have positions like the juvenile correctional specialist properly staffed in order to maintain state-required ratios between employees and juveniles inside.

"To me, the youth are our future and it's our responsibility, being a part of public safety, to make sure they are properly rehabilitated," Davis said.

For a look at open positions with the DJJ, click here.

