Friends are working to get Justin Spurlock a 'dream home' and you can help

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- The community is invited to help turn King William property into Justin Spurlock's dream home.

Kevin Engel, a longtime friend of Spurlock, said they’re on a mission to move Spurlock from a mobile home into his own place better equipped to meet his needs.

"This will be a building that he can drive in with his vehicle with the handicaps that he has. Be able to get out in a controlled temperature environment on level concrete ground where his wheelchair can motivate around just fine," Engel said. "It’ll have living quarters in it that accommodate his needs that can help him get himself in the shower and do all the things that we as people that don’t have his handicap take for granted every day."

Spurlock said the project will help with his independence.

"It just changes the whole scenario of how I look at life and people altogether," he said.

So far, two acres of land have been donated and some companies have expressed in interest in helping.

Organizers hope the community will join in because they’re eager to get Spurlock's dream off the ground.

"Justin has done so much for other people. He has raised money for people with wheelchairs, the disabled veteran’s association and he’s just an all-around good person. He’s given so much to other people, we feel like, it’s time to give back," friend Dwayne Simms said.

Friends are hosting a car show Saturday, July 22, at Meadow Event Park. Proceeds will go to help Spurlock's cause.

"It’ll be open to anything from model T Fords to exotics like Lamborghinis. We have categories for heavy equipment like big tow trucks and tractors," Spurlock said about the car show which will have registration up to 9 a.m. Saturday. "We’ll have bouncy houses, cotton candy, a silent auction, and raffles."

