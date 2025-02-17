Helping Justin Golden: Concerts organized to aid ailing Richmond musician

RICHMOND, Va. — A little over a week ago, songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist Justin Golden sent shock waves through Richmond’s music community by announcing he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 of a rare form of cancer—at the age of 34.

It’s a testament to Golden’s impact on that community that within a few hours, several benefit concerts were being planned, each aimed at raising money for his medical treatment. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

