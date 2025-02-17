Watch Now
Helping Justin Golden: Concerts organized to aid ailing Richmond musician

Justin Golden
Style Weekly
A beloved figure in the RVA music community, singer-songwriter Justin Golden is feeling the love back after a recent stage 4 cancer diagnosis. So far, online supporters have raised over $62k for the musician, with several benefit concerts still to come.<br/>
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A little over a week ago, songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist Justin Golden sent shock waves through Richmond’s music community by announcing he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 of a rare form of cancer—at the age of 34.

It’s a testament to Golden’s impact on that community that within a few hours, several benefit concerts were being planned, each aimed at raising money for his medical treatment. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

