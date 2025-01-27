Police ID 21-year-old driver killed in Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the driver killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Henrico County.

Justin Lee Butler Jr., 21, of Henrico, was killed in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamsburg Road (Route 60) and Whiteside Road, police said.

"Once on scene, officers located a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Nissan Altima that had collided. The two occupants of the Tahoe were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan Altima [Butler] was also transported to an area hospital," a police spokesperson said. "Butler was traveling westbound on Williamsburg Road when the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, who was driving south on Whiteside Road, entered the intersection, hitting the front side of Mr. Butler's Nissan."

The crash, which was reported on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at about 5:41 p.m., remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator Jones at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. If you knew the victim and want to share memories or condolences, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.