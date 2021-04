RICHMOND, Va. -- Capping a final week of testimony that included him crying on the stand, Richmond businessman Michael Hild’s future now rests in the hands of 12 New Yorkers. Jury deliberations in the embattled local mortgage executive’s criminal fraud trial in Manhattan federal court begin today. Click here to continue reading.

Learn about Donnie Glass, his food at Grisette, and his family on Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey.