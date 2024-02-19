Junior League of Richmond moving HQ from Fan to Libbie Mill

RICHMOND, Va. -- After six years in the Fan, a local nonprofit is packing up and heading for Libbie Mill.

Junior League of Richmond is relocating its headquarters to the Penstock Quarter building at 5000 Bakers Mill Lane in Gumenick Properties’ Libbie Mill-Midtown development in Henrico.

The nonprofit, which dates back nearly 100 years, promotes women’s leadership, volunteerism and community service. It counts over 600 members and has spent the past few years based out of an office at 2605 W. Cary St., right across from The Clothes Rack, a thrift shop it operates to help raise funds.

Junior League moved to the Fan in 2018 after decades in Monroe Ward. President Quinn Novak said the group’s lease recently expired and it set out to find new home.

