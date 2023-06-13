Juneteenth celebration returning to Henrico on Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Recreation and Parks is inviting families to their 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday, June 17.

Juneteenth is the country's newest federal holiday and commemorates the day — June 19, 1865 — when the last slaves were told about their freedom Galveston, Texas.

Juneteenth falls on a Tuesday this year, but organizers wanted to offer more people the opportunity to a day of family fun and entertainment featuring live performances, a vendor fair, historical and educational exhibits, a kids’ zone and fireworks.

The event is free to the public with activities scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Julian Charity, the county’s division director of History, Heritage and Natural Resources, said one of the missions of this event is to educate.

“Since year one, our goal has been education and an emphasis on what the holiday is and what it isn't? There's a lot of, I wouldn't say really fake news, but there are some headlines out there that are saying that Juneteenth is trying to overtake the Fourth of July as a holiday. But I know that Juneteenth is its own separate holiday,” he explained.

Throughout the event, the Juneteenth Celebration will include food trucks and performances by community groups, local drumlines, Akoma De Gado, Desirée Roots, Bak N Da Day, and a concert by Mighty Joshua at 8 p.m.

The festivities will culminate with a fireworks finale at 9:45 p.m.