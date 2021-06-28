Juneteenth celebration held at Richmond's African Burial Grounds

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Elegba Folklore Society hosted their 25th Juneteenth event Sunday afternoon at Richmond's historic African Burial Grounds.

"Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration" aimed to be part of the community's "reset and healing" as Richmond is "ground zero with regards to the country’s evolution in its racial mores, disparities and hierarchies," according to the Elegba Folklore Society.

This year's celebration was a one-day event at the African Burial Grounds.

"And because we're at the African Burial Grounds and because our theme is Dancing with the Ancestors, we're asking people if they want to bring an offering to say thank you once again," Janine Bell with the Elegba Folklore Society said.

Bell said that these offerings could be flowers, fruits or whatever is in your heart.

The event was packed with entertainment, including the Get Woke Youth Summit, historian Dr. Gerald Horne, dancers and drummers, food, elements of the torch-lit walk and other activities.

Elegba kicked off their milestone anniversary with events at the annual Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell as well as participating in Henrico County's Juneteenth event on the holiday.

"And so we pushed our celebration that's now 25 years old to the following weekend so that we continue to lift up what liberation really means in the context of Juneteenth," Bell explained.

Learn more on the Elegba Folklore Society's website or Facebook page.